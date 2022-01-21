Louie Anderson, American comedian and actor, has died

In 1995, Anderson produced, created and starred in the Fox original animated series “Life With Louie”. Like much of Anderson’s stand-up, “Life With Louie” was largely based on his experiences growing up in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in a large family of 11 children.

The comedian voiced a fictionalized version of his eight-year-old self on the show, winning two Daytime Emmys for actor in an animated program. The show ran from 1995 to 1998. In 1996, he created and starred in “The Louie Show”, a short-lived sitcom on CBS that was canceled after six episodes.

In recent years, Anderson has garnered praise for her performance on the FX original comedy series “Baskets”. The show, which premiered in 2016 and ran until 2019, starred co-creator Zach galifianakis as professional clown Chip Baskets, who worked at the local Bakersfield, California rodeo. Anderson played Christine, Chip’s overbearing mother, in all four seasons of the show, receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor for her work in the first season. He would receive two more nominations in 2017 and 2018.

Anderson recently reprized his role from “A Prince in New York” in the 2021 sequel.