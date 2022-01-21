like ‘Downton Abbey’, only in New York

hbo max premiere this Tuesday, the 25th, the new period soap opera by Julian Fellowes, clash of old and new rich with stellar cast

The first news about ‘The golden age’ they refer to a time almost as distant as those materialists at the end of the 19th century. Announced as an NBC project ten years ago now, the series jumped to HBO in 2019; later, the pandemic made filming plans difficult and delayed its arrival on our screens. It will finally be on Tuesday, the 25th, when its first episode can be seen on HBO Max.

80 minutes of first episode: the time that Julian Fellowes, creator of the cultural phenomenon ‘Downton Abbey’, has needed to present the infinite characters and the tangled plots of another ingenious soap opera about rich and less rich, social mores, power games, anxiety of class, hypocrisy or betrayal. The stuff addictions are made of.

To explain ‘The Golden Age’ one could resort to the writer Edith Wharton, who in his novel ‘The Age of Innocence’, adapted to the cinema by Scorsese, wisely explored the contradictions of the wealthy classes of New York in the 1870s. But perhaps the most effective thing is to say: ‘Downton Abbey ‘, but in New York.

The dawn of capitalism

Louise Jacobson (daughter of Meryl Streep) leads the large cast as Marian Brook, a young woman from rural Pennsylvania who, after her father’s death, moves to New York to live with her aunts, lifelong wealthy Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baransky) and the affectionate Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). After losing her bag, she manages to get there thanks to the kindness of Peggy Scott (Denee Benton), a young black woman who aspires to become a writer, if the prevailing racial prejudices allow it.

Sooner than later, Marian will be caught up in a social war between the old bourgeoisie and some ‘nouveaux riche’ represented by the railway magnate George Russell (Morgan Spector) and his careerist wife Bertha (Carrie Coon), who have just built a palace for themselves and their children Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) and Larry (Harry Richardson) across from where Agnes and Ada live, on the corner of 61st and Central Park.

Up and down

As a good Fellowes creation, this is not only about the rich, but also about the service: the central duality of the classic ‘Upstairs and Downstairs’, an avowed inspiration for ‘Downton’. We will know everything about the Van Rhijns and the Russells, but surely also about their butlers, Bannister (simon jones) and Church (Jack Gilpin, father of Betty Gilpin), as well as its important teams. At least in the first episode, Fellowes jumps up and down between social levels relentlessly.

‘The golden age’ has already been cleverly retitled by James Poniewozik (television critic for the ‘New York Times’) as ‘Uptown Abbey’, but in an interview with ‘Drama Quarterly’, its creator strove to highlight at least one difference: “‘Downton’ dramatized what was destined to be the decline of power of the British upper classes, whereas in ‘The Golden Age,’ those classes are going from strength to strength. In fact, they haven’t even reached their golden years, and that seems like a different dynamic and fun to tackle.” Decidedly yes.