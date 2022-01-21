Leonardo DiCaprio shares video on Instagram about oil spill in the sea of ​​Ventanilla nndc | TVMAS

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, a well-known environmental activist, shared a video on his official Instagram account about the ecological disaster caused in the sea of ​​Ventanilla (Callao) by the spill of 6,000 barrels of oil from the La Pampilla refinery, run by the company Repsol.

“Drone footage showed black mud covering Peru’s golden beach following an oil spill on January 16 caused by the Tonga volcanic eruption. Mud from a dump ship buffeted by unusually high waves contaminated at least 1.2 miles along the coast and two beaches.”, published the American actor.

Consequently, the publication of the famous artist received about 150,000 views in about an hour and countless comments from his followers on Instagram.

DiCaprio’s publication comes after the fact has been considered by the Peruvian government as “the worst ecological disaster” occurred in Lima in recent times.

On January 15, a spill of 6,000 barrels of crude oil occurred in the Ventanilla Sea. The ecological impact has reached Ancón and Chancay, where a negative impact on marine flora and fauna is recorded.

As you remember, DiCaprio has worked in defense of the environment for much of his career. In 1998, at the age of 24, he created the foundation that bears his name with the mission of protecting the last wild places on Earth.

In addition, through donations, public campaigns and media projects, it has sought the protection of biodiversity, the conservation of forests and oceans, and that climate change receive greater attention and funds to address it.

Don’t Look Upin Paracas

Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Jennifer Lawrence and Mery Streep, starred in the film Don’t Look Up (don’t look up), one of the most viewed titles on the Netflix platform and one of its locations was Playa Roja, located in the Paracas National Reserve, in the Ica region.