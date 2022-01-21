Leonardo DiCaprio Instagram: Hollywood actor speaks about the oil spill in Ventanilla: “The coast and two beaches were contaminated”, photo

A news that many regret. A few days ago, one of the largest oil spills in recent years occurred in Ventanilla, and despite the fact that it has become one of the most talked about topics in our country, Leonardo DiCaprio showed that abroad too, since he spoke about.

It all happened through his social networks. the actor of Hollywood, who is known for showing his humanitarian and climate activist side even at the Oscars, decided to break his silence about the situation that terribly affected the coasts of Callao, and did not hold anything back by giving a summary of the consequences that this caused .

“Drone footage showed black mud covering Peru’s golden beach following an oil spill on January 16 caused by the Tonga volcanic eruption. The mud, from an unloading ship buffeted by unusually high waves, contaminated the least 1.2 miles along the coast and two beaches,” he said.

Leonardo Dicaprio He quoted Now This News, an American media when writing this paragraph, and then shared a clip showing the damage that occurred in Ventanilla. So far, the publication of the remembered protagonist of Titanic has more than 700 thousand reproductions just a few hours after its publication and countless comments from his followers on Instagram.

