Learn about the new protocol to enter the matches of the Mexican National Team at the Azteca Stadium

The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) has reported on the new protocol that will be requested from fans of the soccer to be able to enter the matches of the Mexican team to be carried out in the Aztec stadium. This new procedure will be carried out from the next game, in order to make fans aware of respect when attending these games.

Process to enter the Azteca Stadium

The purchase of tickets will continue to be the traditional one, but once you have the tickets, you must register on the registry.miseleccion.mx page, where you must enter the number of your ticket that is on the barcode, then you must select “validate ”.

It will automatically open a form where you must register your personal data such as name, email, telephone, date of birth, photograph and image of an official identification (if you are a minor, an adult must do it). You must accept the privacy notice and the code of behavior.

You will receive an email with a QR code which you must present together with the ticket and an official identification, at the entrance of the Stadium.

What is the Code of Behavior?

The code consists of that person who makes any expression, offensive or discriminatory attitude, such as the well-known cry Eeeeeeeeh Pu * o! It will be removed from the Stadium and banned from the next matches of the Mexican National Team organized by the FMF for 5 years.

The objective of this new protocol is to avoid disrespect among the fans or towards the players and staff who are inside the field.

The first test of this protocol will take place from the next match, at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Through a statement, the FMF expressed that there would be no tolerance for any discriminatory act.

Now that you know the new protocol, don’t forget to register before going to the Stadium to support the Mexican National Team.