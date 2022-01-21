Leaked variants of the Avengers in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

MADRID, 21 Jan. (CultureLeisure) –

Although the productions of Marvel Studios They are characterized by their great secrecy to avoid possible leaks, sometimes that secrecy is truncated by the enormous merchandising machinery. Such is the case of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘, where a line of products related to the film could have ruined one of its great surprises: the appearance of a alternate version of the Avengers.

The medium The Cosmic Circus found on Amazon a list in which they appear various promotional items for the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. One of them is a T-shirt that includes a completely different Avengers logo of the more than recognizable insignia of the most powerful heroes of the Earth, thus pointing to the fact that it may be a variant of the team from an alternate reality.

The image, published through Twitter by the user LeQGdesSupers, shows a black background version of ‘A’ from ‘Avengers’ very different from the one seen so far in the MCU. Surrounded by a silver ring and with a red background circumference, the termination of the illustrious A, is outlined as the tip of an arrow dividing the letter itself and going through it.

The description of a t-shirt from ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ aurait teased the presence of #Avengers (multiverse version): “The Avengers t-shirt presents the logo of the greatest heroes of the Earth who pourraient well come from a nouveau multivers.” (@Amazon) pic.twitter.com/7ud753Xcbn — Le QG des Supers (@LeQGdesSupers) January 20, 2022

One of the theories circulating among fans about this new Avengers symbol is that during the movie the Marvel Sorcerer Supreme possibly trying to assemble a team made up of heroes from across the multiverse. Together with them, he would try to staunch the chaos that he caused by trying to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No way home) when he cast the spell to safeguard his identity and that led to the arrival of villains from other realities.

Precisely, much has been speculated with the appearance of various characters from the House of Ideas in the film directed by Sam Raimi. According to the latest related leaks, the plot of the film would include the return of characters such as the X-Men, highlighting that of the Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Nicolas Cage’s ghost rider, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil and the arrival of new ones like the variant of Tony Stark as Iron Man, played by Tom Cruise, or the presentation of mr fantastic with the face of John Krasinski.

While to unravel what will happen and if it will appear or not, a new formation of the Avengers in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans of the character will have to wait for the 25 of May when the movie will be released in which Benedict Cumberbatch will return as the master of the mystic arts.

Next to him will be Elizabeth Olsen reincarnated as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch; Benedict Wong, who will once again be his faithful companion Wong; Chiwetel Ejiofor, as Strange’s rival Mordo; and the actress Xochitl Gomez who will debut in the MCU as the new heroine, America Chavez, whose powers may well be key to the multiversal plot.