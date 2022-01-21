Latin celebrities who have a great friendship with Hollywood celebrities | Famous

As the presence of famous Latinos in Hollywood is on the rise, it has become increasingly common to see these figures surrounded by new friends ranging from world-class actresses to directors, fashion designers, etc.

These are some of the Latin celebrities who have shouted from the rooftops how much they appreciate their friends from international entertainment. Their photos reflect how well they get along.

Eiza Gonzalez and Demi Moore

Slowly, Eiza Gonzalez She managed to position herself as one of the favorite Mexican actresses in the American industry and that made her social circle grow exponentially.

In recent years, Eiza has attended various fashion events and it was there that she met Demi Moore, the super star recognized for his great participation in films such as ‘Ghost: the shadow of love’.

Maluma and Donatella Versace

The Colombian singer is not only trying his luck in acting, he is also making his way into the entertainment industry in the United States and, strangely enough, he is very close to the designer Donatella Versace.

The last time they were seen together was at the haute couture event. Met Gala 2021, in which they did not separate during the whole night. In fact, she made him the suit that he wore to the ceremony.

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie

If we talk about celebrity friendships, Salma Hayek would surely be the Latin person with the most friends on her list, because with her extensive career she has managed to rub shoulders with the most acclaimed celebrities.

Although the Mexican has always shown a special bond with her eternal friend Penelope Cruz, Hayek is spending more time with Angelina Jolie after filming the movie ‘Eternals’. They were even together on the last birthday of the Veracruz, where they shared a very funny moment.

Eugenio Derbez and Rob Schneider

Derbez tried his luck as a comedian in the United States in various films and with this he managed to establish a working relationship and friendship with one of the most recognized actors in the branch, Rob Schneider.

The protagonist of the film ‘This body is not mine’ is a great lover of Mexican culture and has accompanied Eugenio at important moments in his career, such as the unveiling of his star on the Walk of Fame.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham

This friendship is a very little known one, but both began to frequent each other since 2007 when the Beckhams moved to Los Angeles. Since then, they have shared moments on and off the red carpet.

They even celebrated the holidays together in 2019 And although now they don’t see each other as much as they used to because Victoria Beckham returned to live in England, from time to time they can be seen on their Instagram accounts posing together.

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal

The curious thing about this case is that these two best friends are from latin roots and they managed to conquer Hollywood with their charisma and acting professionalism.

His affection is so much that in an interview, Isaac referred to the protagonist of the series ‘The Mandalorian’ as a “sister”. When asked who he would like to go to space with, he replied.

“I would have to say my sweet girlfriend Pedro. My girlfriend. We are two sisters. Sisters from space. That’s my baby. It’s my Pedro,” was his statement for the Remix portal.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Both began to be close in 2008 thanks to the Jonas Brothers, because in that year, Selena was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor with Joe Jonas.

Regardless of whether these courtships ended, they continued to support each other and in fact, for Swift this is her longest and most significant friendship.

“I think it’s been the longest friendship that either of us really had. … We’ve both stuck it out and stuck it out through all the different changes we’ve been through. Longevity is something you can really find very precious and rare in friendships.” “This was one of the statements he made about Selena for E! Entertainment

Joaquin Cosio and James Gunn

Last but not least, there is the Mexican Joaquin Cosio, who became close friends with director James Gunn, known for bringing some comics to the big screen.