Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek filmed a very intimate scene for “House of Gucci”… and it was eliminated

Gaga and Hayek confirmed that they shot a sex scene for the film, but it did not make it into the final footage. (Universal Pictures)

As in all productions, there are scenes that do not survive the director’s final version and that happened in The Gucci House (house of gucci), by Ridley Scott, which was released in November 2021. Recently, Lady Gaga spoke about a deleted scene from the footage involving a sexual moment between her character, Patrizia Reggiani, and Giuseppina Pineapple Auriemma, played by the Mexican actress Salma Hayek. Both women conspired to murder Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the American singer contrived that the situation escalate into a more passionate tone for them at some point in the film.

“ There’s a whole part of this movie that you haven’t seen, where Pineapple and I developed a sexual relationship ”, confessed the interpreter of bad-romance during a conversation of the cast in the United Kingdom, according to the magazine Variety and I add: “[Hubo un] director’s cut, who knows. This is a testimony of [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and saying, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she said, ‘What? you’re talking about…?'”.

For his part, Hayek believed that Patrizia and Pina had a “delicious relationship” in the film and that not all viewers were able to see all their scenes, because many moments were removed from the final cut for theaters. For the protagonist of FridaImprovising those situations with Gaga on set felt like “two girls from a different class, having so much fun in this big world.”

Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga and more stars make up the main cast of Ridley Scott’s film. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

The role that could give an Oscar to Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga gave one of the best performances of his artistic career with his leading role in House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s film proposal about the real events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci at the hands of a hit man hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. According to what he told in interviews, he got into the character to such an extent that he only spoke English with an Italian accent for nine months of pre-production and filming, and he also had to receive psychiatric care from a nurse. “I kind of felt like I had to, it was a lot safer for me. […] I was still living my life,” he told Variety. “I just lived it like her.”

Nowadays, The 35-year-old multi-award-winning artist is emerging as one of the candidates for the category of Best Actress in a Drama Film at the next Oscars ceremony , and could be much closer to the statuette unlike his past nomination for A star Is Born, his great professional start in the cinema with Bradley Cooper. Three years after launching the romance and musical story, he returned to the ring in the recordings of House of Gucci beside Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons and more Hollywood stars.

“House of Gucci” was based on the true events of Maurizio Gucci’s murder at the hands of a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. (Universal Pictures)

The Academies of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will make their list of nominees official on February 8. It had previously been confirmed that the gala would take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA. of Lady Gaga, some other leading actresses who could get the chance to compete are Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Kristen Stewart (spencer), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).

