La Nación / The Paraguayan who met Katy Perry and posed with Maluma

Arturo Allende never imagined that living in Aspen, Colorado, he would meet great celebrities such as Katy Perry and Maluma. On December 1, the compatriot embarked for the United States to work through the “Work and Travel” program.

In an exclusive conversation with La Nación, the compatriot reported that he is working in a restaurant and that is where the singer Katy Perry arrived last night with her husband, actor Orlando Bloom, accompanied by a group of friends.

“When my colleagues told me, I froze, I didn’t know what to do, I was shaking; I didn’t think I was going to have him so close,” revealed Allende. As for how it was for him to take a selfie with the pop star, he commented that at the time of leaving, he approached a co-worker to take a photo with her, at which point Perry turned to him and He told him: “you are so hilarious and cute” that is to say “you are so nice and cute”.

And then everything is history because after the episode, Arturo did not hesitate for a second and quickly took the time to post the image on his Twitter account, and wrote: “With my new BBF” or “Best friends forever” which translated would be “best friends forever”.

And hours later, he tweeted again: “I can’t get over that @Katy Perry I hug myself! And he told me: “you are so hilarious and cute”, he tweeted full of emotion. When he still hadn’t finished recovering from his encounter with Katy Perry, the Paraguayan was surprised again, at a time when he was enjoying the snow and snowboarding with a group of friends. The new emotion arose as a result of the presence of the Colombian singer, Maluma, with whom a snapshot was also taken.

This is not his first experience regarding trips and meetings with celebrities, since it is the second time he has accessed the aforementioned program. At the first opportunity, he had the experience of meeting the famous DJ, Steve Aoki, the Brazilian singer, Anitta, among others.

