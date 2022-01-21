La Nación / Adele cried for canceling concerts in Las Vegas

“I’m very sorry, but my show is not ready,” British singer Adele said crying in a video on her Instagram account, canceling her concert season in Las Vegas, a day before it began, because a good part of his team got COVID.

“Half of my team has COVID. They are still COVID, and it is impossible to finish the show. I can’t give them what I have right now, I’m devastated, ”she continued, this past Thursday. Adele had scheduled a series of concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Fridays and Saturdays between January 21 and April 16.

Read more: The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the labor market

Tickets sold out within hours in December. Prices, which started at less than $1,000, have reached more than $30,000 on resale sites, according to online postings. “Sorry to do this at the last minute. We’ve been up for over 30 hours trying to figure out a way, and we’re out of time,” he said.

“We tried absolutely everything to put the show together on time, and to make it good for you, but we are absolutely gutted by late deliveries and COVID.” The season, titled “Weekends with Adele” was scheduled following two concerts in England. The singer recently released her album “30″ by her, her first record release in six years.

Read more: Take extreme care: heat wave can cause heart attacks and sudden death

Source: AFP.