La Jornada – Billie Eilish is in the place that few musicians manage to reach in young minds

When Billie Eilish took her place at the top table of pop music, her black hair and her songs, in which the concept of gender was blurred, made everyone turn to see her.

“I would like people to listen to me,” he told fashion a few months ago. That sentiment represents his millions of followers who are also around 19 years old who want to attract attention. Eilish symbolizes the desire to be heard, what it is to have confused feelings, despair and heartbreak validated rather than dismissed.

Now the singer is one of the most listened to in the world, according to a count of The Independent, and it is at the point that few musicians usually reach inside the minds of young people, often misunderstood and condescended. Eilish seems to be of another type, because she understands that; is one of them. The teen girl has terrified conservative pop culture for decades.

“People underestimate the power of a young mind to whom everything is new, experiencing it for the first time. We are ignored and that is silly. We know everything”, said the singer to NME in 2019. Those words echo those of the Canadian April Lavigne, one of Eilish’s great influences, who in 2020 assured Guardian: “It’s hard to be a woman and be heard, people sometimes don’t take you seriously.”

Although music critics have been kinder to Eilish than Lavigne, she has also been accused of being a “product of the industry.” In 2019, she was forced to respond to an allegation that she was “faking” her depression to gain influence. There are hundreds of forum posts devoted to speculating on how his personality was made in a lab.

Eilish has also suffered her fair share of media scrutiny, especially for her clothing choices. When it emerged publicly, the singer was between 15 and 16 years old, and wore shirts and pants larger than her size. So in 2019, the internet went crazy over photos of a paparazzi that he had caught her in Los Angeles in a sleeveless top.

While various media outlets tried to shame her, Eilish’s reaction was so sharp to those who acted as if showing some skin was somehow revealing. He wanted to “warn” people that he might one day ditch baggy clothes altogether. “I am going to be a woman. I want to show my body. What if I make a video where I want to appear desirable? Is not for not! But I know it would be something huge. I know people would say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for her.’” His prediction came true in part this year, when his cover images for fashion made themselves known with great fanfare, but also cries of hypocrisy from publications such as dailymail, who accused her of “selling out”.

New era”

However, Eilish refused to feel embarrassed about how she dresses, or the fact that her style could change over the years. “Suddenly you are a hypocrite if you want to show some skin, and you are easy, a slut and a prostitute. If I am, then I’m proud. Let’s turn it around and feel empowered by it. Showing your body and skin, or not, shouldn’t take any respect away from you.”

The new look by Eilish served as a herald for her next “era” alongside her second album Happier Than Ever, which will be out at the end of the month. So far the singles he has released have already shown a greater variety than his debut album, but they continue to target his mainly female fans.

Billie doesn’t look like any other pop star of the moment, but she clearly carries the torch of her predecessors. Her album comes at a time when the Britney Spears conservatorship situation has reached new heights. On the surface there are huge differences between the singers, but both achieved global fame at an incredible young age and both have endured a painful level of scrutiny on their personal lives, looks and career autonomy.

But despite having the odds stacked against her, Eilish has managed to insert herself into an industry that continues to delight in controlling young women and their emotions. However, some parents, especially in the United States, have raised concerns about how Eilish’s lyrics explore topics such as depression and suicide. It is a common fear, but poorly focused, he does not consider that topics like these can make his listeners feel understood for the first time.

Mainly, Eilish tells herself and her fans that it’s okay to feel extreme things, no matter how many eyebrows it raises among the older generations.

Happier Than Ever will be released on Friday.