Kylie Jenner and the last 5 unmissable photos on Instagram

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) caused a furor on her Instagram account with the latest posts she made in the last few hours. These are the 5 postings of stories and photographs, they provoked more than 61,363,729 interactions between their fans.

The most relevant photographs were:

in full mommy mode this halloween 🐈‍⬛ i hope everyone has a safe night 🖤🖤

no crying in softball !!! 🥎

i am woman 🎶

🤍👼🏽🦒

As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤

Kylie Kristen Jenner (Los Angeles, August 10, 1997) is the sixth daughter of the former athlete and Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner and the businesswoman and representative of her children, Kris Jenner.

Kylie He started appearing in the media when he was 10 years old., with the television program Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered since October 2007 and will end in 2021.

Kylie He is a benchmark in fashion and style, a quality that he has been able to take advantage of to create a cosmetics company or launch different clothing collections. In fact, in 2015, Kylie launched her line kyliecosmetics that began selling lipsticks and currently produces eye shadows, highlighters, blushes and bronzers, among other makeup products.

In May 2019 he launched Kylie Skin, a skin care line. The brand received some criticism before going on sale due to the type of packaging it chose for the products.

Furthermore, in 2019 it was the highest paid influencer for each sponsored post on Instagram. Jenner, with a net worth of 900 million dollars, became, according to Forbes magazine in 2019, “the youngest billionaire in history at 21 years of age”. However, the magazine ended up removing from his famous list of billionaires American TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner for inflating the value of her cosmetics business on Friday, May 29, 2020.