Kourtney Kardashian gives a first advance on her wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They are without a doubt one of favorite couples from the showwhich is why the announcement of their engagement in 2021 raised great expectations about their wedding, which will take place this year.

According to a preview of the new reality show the Kardashian-Jenner family on Hulueverything indicates that the moment of the commitment will be transmitted on the screen, after a post by Kourtney in which a scene is perceived on the seashore, a place where Travis proposed to her.

Without further ado, recently a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Kourtney and Travis They want to get married sooner rather than later. The wedding planning has already started and things are on track. They want their wedding to be really exclusive.”

When will the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?

Although the date is not yet determined, according to the same source: “They both have many friends, but they want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to marry Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are anxious to spend the rest of their lives together as soul mates.

However, since the Hulu show is having its big premiere this year, it’s likely that Kourtney and Travis’ wedding do not have anything intimate from the moment in which the commitment could be captured by the cameras.