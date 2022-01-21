Know the condition that prevented Eugenio Pizzuto from having minutes with Lille

We present the opinion of a specialist, who details what ‘compartment syndrome’ consists of and how the Mexican soccer player was able to overcome it

The first experience of Eugenio Pizzuto in Europe did not turn out as expected by the 19-year-old midfielder, because during his time at the Lille of France the captain of the Mexico national team in minor categories he suffered from an injury that made him undergo surgery twice and deprived him of debuting with the current champion of the Ligue 1.

The injury you sustained pizzuto in the right leg was presented on January 26, 2020, when in his debut in Liga MX with Pachuca he suffered a fractured fibula and a sprained ankle. This caused the midfielder to suffer from the so-called “Compartment Syndrome” and which leads professional athletes to suffer intense pain at the level of the calf.

Pizzuto failed to make his debut for Lille in Ligue 1. @losclive

Miguel Olea Lopez, orthopedist and joint surgeon, explained to ESPNDigital that said injury causes a “decrease in pumping of the muscle in the blood part” in the calf area, which causes “a limitation of blood pressure causing pain, impossibility of walking and movements. We speak of an established syndrome and that the painting was installed. The symptoms are intense pain, a sensation and a significant inflammation of the area.

2 Related

The doctor mentioned that “it is almost logical that this was caused by the first injury, but we cannot blame this. What can we suppose or imagine? That fracture-dislocation had to do with putting plates on the fibula, tibia, and that’s a risk factor for compartment syndrome. We have the history that a tourniquet was used to make it more successful and with less bleeding to make an adequate reduction. After this he had two more and assuming these consequences, being a high-performance athlete, the material could hurt, generate irritation locally with footwear, with the type of material used by soccer players it is common for this to happen, because a limitation is generated and restriction. Tourniquets were used in surgeries to control bleeding and we already have several of the risk factors for this syndrome”.

Eugenio Pizzuto arrived in French football in the summer of 2020, but the footballer did not make his debut in the First Division and his activity with the first team was limited to participating in two friendly matches.

The last operation he underwent pizzuto It was in September 2021, when doctors in France found the root problem with the detection of Compartment Syndrome and since then he has had no activity on the field, although the footballer is already one hundred percent physically and trains without setbacks.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Eugenio Pizzuto is currently in negotiations to reach the lower teams of Celta de Vigo and after spending long weeks of rehabilitation and physical strengthening.

“It is not a kitchen recipe that you injure yourself and say how long, you can progressively increase training minutes, hours, work on muscle groups and it is an indefinite time. The first step of his recovery from having his leg immobilized is between six and eight weeks or in some cases it is three months, because the surgery is not about getting up and going to play, but about the scarring of the tissues. The body must still assimilate, regain strength and he must regain the security of walking, running and doing his sports activities. A healthy tissue is not the same as one that has been operated on twice, we have to take great care of that. Give the body the necessary time to heal, do physical therapy, with devices, pressure measurements on muscles and there is not a new case. Imaging studies, we currently have countless things so that they can be on the field faster, but we cannot say an exact date”, concluded the specialist.