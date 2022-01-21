Selena Quintanilla not only was she one of the best singers of all time, she was also a Fashion Icon.

The famous celebrity was in the best moment of her life, both personally and professionally, when she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar.

But, his memory and style is still more valid than ever, and More than 25 years after his physical absence, he continues to inspire the looks of famous celebrities.

From Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian have copied, or inspired by the outfits of the queen of tex-mex.

And it was precisely the famous businesswoman and socialite, kim kardashian, who recently wore a look “total black” very similar to one that Selena wore.

Kim Kardashian’s “total black” look inspired by Selena Quintanilla

Kim wore a tight black, bardot neckline, long-sleeved onesie with a long train, and she wore it with tonal ankle boots.

This look is very similar to one that Selena wore it in 1994, as it was also a tight black velvet jumpsuit, with long sleeves, but a high neck.

Selena wore this outfit with some transparent and black heels, and wore her abundant mane in a half tail.

Selena is still a queen of fashion

It doesn’t matter how much time has passed, Selena will always be a great reference for fashion and style, and that is why she is still setting trends.

The famous loved high cut skinny pants, and tops, and today, those garments are worn by everyone, including Jennifer Lopez, and Kim.

I also loved wearing denim clothing, and white shirts and t-shirts, garments that are currently basic in any girl’s wardrobe.

So if you want to dazzle this 2022, you can copy some Selena looks that will definitely make you stand out and look fashionable.