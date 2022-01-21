Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and other celebrities who used surrogates to welcome their children

KIM Kardashian and Kanye West, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and more stars have used surrogates to welcome their children.

Take a look to see which famous faces welcomed a child through surrogacy.

KIM AND KANYE

Kim, 41, and ex-husband Kanye, 44, share four children.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth to her two oldest children, North, eight, and Saint, six, the TV personality’s two youngest children were born via surrogacy.

The former couple hired a surrogate mother to carry their third child, four-year-old Chicago, and their fourth baby, two-year-old Psalm.

Following Chicago’s birth in January 2018, Kim wrote on her website, “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate mother who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.” ».

NICK AND PRIYANKA

Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, revealed they welcomed their first child together via surrogacy in an Instagram post on Friday.

In the text post, the couple wrote: “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

“We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The couple, who married in 2018, kept the surrogacy news private until the baby was born.

While not much is known about the baby, TMZ reported that the couple welcomed a baby girl.

JIMMY FALLON AND NANCY JUVONEN

Jimmy Fallon, 47, and his wife Nancy Juvonen, 54, welcomed their two daughters via surrogacy.

Their oldest daughter, Winnie, was born in 2013.

The couple had their second child, Frances, in 2014.

In 2013, the late night talk show talked about their journey to becoming parents on The Today Show.

He said: “My wife and I had been trying to have a baby for a while.”

“We tried a bunch of stuff, so we had a substitute.”

CAMERON DIAZ AND BENJI MADDEN

Cameron Diaz, 49, and her husband Benji Madden, 42, welcomed their first child together in January 2020.

The couple shared the news of their daughter’s birth in identical Instagram posts, writing, “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

“She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are delighted to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

So we won’t be posting photos or sharing any more details other than the fact that she’s really pretty! Some would even say RAD.”

According to Us Weekly, the actress considered the birth of her daughter by surrogacy “a miracle”.

LANCE BASS AND MICHAEL TURCHIN

Lance Bass, 42, and husband Michael Turchin, 35, welcomed twins in October 2021.

The former boy band member shared the news on Instagram by sharing photos of the twins’ birth certificates.

While revealing the names of the twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, Lance wrote, “The baby dragons have arrived! I cannot express how much love I feel right now. Thanks for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhh!”

Violet was born 17.5 inches long and weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

Meanwhile, Alexander was born 18.5 inches long and 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

He was born a minute before his twin sister, who arrived at 1:24 p.m.

ANDY COHEN

Andy Cohen, 53, welcomed his son Benjamin Allen Cohen on February 4, 2019 via surrogacy.

Bravo’s boss explained to PEOPLE how he “didn’t want to wait” any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.

“It’s not something in your mind: ‘Oh, I want to do this alone.’ But I like to be alone. I didn’t want to wait. For me, it would take a very special person to say, ‘Let’s do this together,'” he told the outlet.

ANDERSON-COOPER

Meanwhile, Andy’s close friend Anderson Cooper, 54, also opted to welcome his first child via surrogacy.

Anderson’s son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born in April 2020 and weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

The CNN commentator shared his son with the world in an Instagram post.

“This is Wyatt Cooper. He has three days. It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old,” Anderson wrote at the time. “I hope I can be as good a father as he is.”

He also explained that he had his son through a surrogate, writing: “As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a son, and I am grateful for everyone who has paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son.

“Above all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate mother who took Wyatt in, cared for him with love and tenderness, and gave birth to him.

“It is an extraordinary blessing what she and all the surrogate mothers give to families who cannot have children.”

JAMIE CHUNG AND BRYAN GREENBERG

Jamie Chung, 38, and her husband Bryan Greenberg, 43, welcomed twins in October 2021.

The actress had been open about her fertility journey in the past, while revealing that she had frozen her eggs in a 2019 Instagram post.

Jamie and Bryan ultimately kept their baby news a secret, not revealing the birth of their twins until their arrival.

“It was more of a happy accident,” Jamie told PEOPLE of the private pregnancy.

“I think there are certain things that we want to keep to ourselves and enjoy and keep private, but we also don’t want to think too much about what we share.”

AMBER HEARD

Amber Heard, 35, has revealed that she welcomed her first child via surrogacy in the summer of 2021.

The actress took to Twitter to share the news and reveal the unique name, Oonagh Paige Heard, for the newborn.

Amber wrote in a series of tweets in July, “So excited to share this news with you.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.

“I now realize how radical it is for us as women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny.”

After pointing out that you don’t have to be married to want children, the actress continued, “A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business.

“I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this.”

The series of tweets concluded: “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard.

“She is the beginning of the rest of my life.”

ALEC AND HILARIA BALDWIN

Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 38, share six children.

While the model gave birth to her first five children, the sixth was born through a surrogate.

In March 2021, the couple surprised fans when they announced the birth of their daughter María Lucía.

Maria was born just a few months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas in September 2020.

The couple also share daughter Carmen Gabriela and sons Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo.

Alec is also the father of a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

KANDI BURRUSS AND TODD TUCKER

Kandi Burruss, 45, and Todd Tucker hired a surrogate mother to carry their daughter Blaze, who was born in November 2019.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke about the decision during an episode of Parents We Are Family magazine’s podcast.

After calling the decision “difficult,” Kandi said at the time, “We were trying to figure out, okay, should we do this? How can you trust someone with your most prized possession, your most precious gift…someone you barely know?

She continued, “But now that it’s all said and done, I wouldn’t change a thing. It was the best decision we could have made.”

In addition to Blaze, Kandi is the mother of her 18-year-old daughter Rylie with her ex Russell Spencer.

She also shares six-year-old son Ace with Todd, whom she married in 2014.

NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN

Nicole Kidman, 54, and her husband Keith Urban, 54, share two daughters.

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, through a surrogate in December 2010.

While appearing on 60 Minutes in 2011, Nicole admitted she had “a roller coaster ride with fertility.”

Speaking of the woman who carried her child, the actress added: “She was the most wonderful woman to do this for us.”

Nicole and Keith, who married in 2006, also share a daughter, 13-year-old Sunday Rose.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER AND MATTHEW BRODERICK

Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, and Matthew Broderick, 49, share three children.

While the Sex and the City star gave birth to her son James, 19, her twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 12, were born via surrogate.

SJP doesn’t talk about her private life too often, although she has previously spoken with Vogue about deciding to have children later in life.

She said during a 2011 interview, “I’ve had a lot of opportunities to do the things I wanted to do, like sleep.”

