Khloé Kardashian closer to catching up with Kylie Jenner celebrates her new achievement

There is no doubt that the Kardashian / Jenner continue to lead in social networks. this time it is Khloé Kardashian who is closer to catching up with Kylie Jenner and celebrates her new achievement.

Khloé Kardashian takes her attention away from the drama of tristan thompson and decides to share his best moments on Instagram. Next to his family, especially with little True, the socialite has boasted of how well she is.

Khloé Kardashian celebrates new achievement

Recently Kylie Jenner was named the woman with the most followers on Instagram with more than 300 million. The young businesswoman has been of great influence to many people who want to follow her lifestyle. In this social network, the 24-year-old mother shares her luxurious outfits, her trips and promotes her different brands.

The smallest of the kardashian is very close to reaching his sister, the youngest of the Jenner, because the socialite celebrated having reached 215 million followers on Instagram. Although I still have to overcome kim kardashian (who has 281 million) Khloé is getting closer to reaching 300 million.

With a series of photographs in which she appears radiant with a silver top and matching jewelry, the American wrote very excited: “215 million” surrounded by heart emoticons.

Being the social media influencer that she is, it didn’t take long for her beloved fans to leave flattering messages for Khloé. “You are perfect inside and out”, “I am very proud of you”, “You’re the queen. still this strong” Y “The most beautiful. Congratulations!”, were some of the highlights.