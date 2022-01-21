Keanu Reeves: These are the movies that the Matrix star recommends you see

In addition to being a great actor, Keanu Reeves it also seems be a great movie buff In a recent interview, the interpreter of Neo in Matrix lifted the veil over your list of favorite movies. This is an opportunity to prove very eclectic tastes of the star, which mingle great classics of American cinema and lesser-known films…





Movies recommended by Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is a very popular actor among fans. And for good reason, it is of a true cinephile, who knows what he talks about when he launches on this topic. Not convinced? Here is a new test showing that the star of Matrix Y john wick He has very pronounced tastes in cinema.

During an interview given to Donshared Keanu Reeves a list of 18 movies he thinks everyone should see. Your partner was advised Matrix, namely carrie anne moss who asked his opinion about the movies he could see with his children.

Productions that delight moviegoers

The list revealed by Keanu Reeves let’s see one thing is that the actor really has taste as far as movies are concerned. If you have not seen the productions that we are going to present to you a little further down in this article, We strongly recommend that you take a look at them.

In this famous list, we find classics of comedy, horror, western or even science fiction. But also, famous films and others a little less known… In short, a proportionate and quality catalogue!





Here are the 18 movies cited by Keanu Reeves:

T the neon demon (a horror thriller in which he appears in the cast)

(a horror thriller in which he appears in the cast) Mechanical orange Y (by Stanley Kubrick)

(by Stanley Kubrick) roller ball (science fiction film)

(science fiction film) the bad batch (a thriller in which the actor returns to star and is available on Netflix)

(a thriller in which the actor returns to star and is available on Netflix) Doctor Strangelove (by Stanley Kubrick)

(by Stanley Kubrick) the seven samurai (by Akira Kurosawa)

(by Akira Kurosawa) Amadeo (by Milos Forman)

(by Milos Forman) Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead (adapted from Shakespeare)

(adapted from Shakespeare) evil Dead (horror film)

(horror film) arizona junior (from the Coen brothers)

(from the Coen brothers) the big lebowski (also from the Coen brothers)

(also from the Coen brothers) Nikita (by Luc Besson)

(by Luc Besson) Lion (also from Besson)

(also from Besson) frankenstein junior (by Mel Brooks)

(by Mel Brooks) The sheriff is in jail. (also by Mel Brooks)

(also by Mel Brooks) Monty Python, Holy Grail (comedy)

(comedy) Outlaw Josey Wales (Western with Clint Eastwood)

(Western with Clint Eastwood) Mad Max 2: The Challenge (with Mel Gibson)

What do you think of this list? Do you share the same tastes as Keanu Reeves?