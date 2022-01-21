Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom say they are “stronger” after being parents and want to expand the family

After a first relationship attempt in 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom they gave themselves a second chance two years later and, it seems, it was the perfect time to do it.

And it is that since then, the actor and the singer are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and they have many plans together. Before the pandemic they had been engaged but had to postpone the moment of saying ‘Yes, I do’.

Although, it was the perfect moment to expand the family and, thus, the August 20, 2020 their first daughter was born in common, Daisy.

Now, a source close to them has spoken to the media ‘closer‘ and have ensured that their parenting experience has been so good that are already thinking about having a new baby.

“Katy and Orlando have gotten even stronger since having Daisy and they love life as a family unit, so they don’t want to waste time before they have another one,” the source says.

The great relationship of Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr

Orlando Bloom has an eldest son, 10-year-old Flynn, who was born from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr. Both have a great relationship today but it is with Katy Perry who Miranda has really connected with.

“I adore Katy, I am very happy that Orlando has found someone who makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn, having a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” he said in the Drew Barrymore show.

