Kate Winslet speaks out on the possibility of a season 2 for ‘Mare of Easttown’

This Sunday, September 19, the great ceremony of the Emmy Awards and ‘Mare of Easttown‘ was very successful. Some of the leading stars of the police thriller took home an award: Kate Winslet, Julianna Nicholson Y Evan Peters. This triumph is clear evidence that the public has been left wanting more after only 1 season.

In the series, Winslet transforms into the detective Mare, a role for which she has won the Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Taking the stage, he thanked his fans and declared, “‘Mare of Easttown’ is a cultural moment, and it’s brought people together and given them something to talk about other than a global pandemic.”







Kate Winslett on a possible season 2

The actress who plays Mare in the detective series has spoken with AND! News about the possibility of a second part for the story of the town and its character and says, “Honestly, I don’t have a clear answer“.

“I want to say that there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the series really we were surprised everyone,” he adds.

It is true that there is still nothing official to confirm these rumors, but Winslet is thinking about the next steps that Mare will take. Winslett explains, “I think until the scripts are in place we won’t be able to respond and know what the full story of a second season, and also where Mare is going.

In closing, the actress states, “I really don’t know what’s going to happen“, so it does not resolve the doubts of its fanatic public. However, after its great success at the Emmys, the hopes of a season 2 only increase.

