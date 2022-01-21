Juan José Leaño, former president of the Mexican Soccer Federation and the Tecos club, dies – El Financiero

On the morning of this Friday, January 21, J.Juan José Leaño Álvarez del Castillo, former president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, former director of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara and former president of the Tecos club.

The news has been confirmed through the social networks of various media personalities in Guadalajara, such as Ramiro Escoto, who extended his condolences.

“confirm the #Death of the businessman #Jalisciense Juan José Leaño Alvarez del Castillo. QDEP”, wrote the driver on his Twitter account.

The mayor of Guadalajara, Paul Lemos, He also joined the messages of condolences for the death of Leaño.

“I am very sorry for the death of Juan José Leaño Álvarez del Castillo, a man from Guadalajara who made a mark in business, social and sports. A brotherly hug to your family and friends. Rest in peace,” the tweet read.

Likewise, sports institutions have also expressed heartfelt messages for the recent death of the engineer and businessman.

In 2005, Juan José Leaño received the Golden Award, award granted by the German Football Federation.

So far the cause of his death has not been revealed.