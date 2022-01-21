Johnny Depp will not be able to appeal the ruling that accused him of mistreating his ex-wife Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp while in the High Court in London, Great Britain, on July 22, 2020. Photo: File / REUTERS

The British Court of Appeals has rejected this Thursday, March 25, 2021, to admit for processing an appeal raised by the American actor Johnny Depp against a 2020 ruling that accused him of having mistreated his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Judge Nicholas Underhill specified that “the evidence additional” that Depp presented to justify the appeal and pointed out that it “had no prospect of succeeding” and therefore there is no reason for it to proceed.

At a hearing last week, his attorney, Andrew Caldecott, exposed as “new evidence” about the alleged lies from Heard the fact that, according to his data, he had not donated to charities in the United States, as he had promised, the 7 million dollars of profits obtained from his divorce of the interpreter in 2016.

Depp wanted to appeal the ruling issued on November 2, 2020 by the Superior Court, which rejected his demand of libel against The Sun newspaper, which had accused him in an article in 2018 of being “a abuser of wives” and detailed various alleged violent incidents against actress Amber Heard, 34 years old.

In that decision, the court, which heard the testimony of both parties in a trial that caused a stir in the United Kingdom, said that the accusations made against Depp, 57, in the newspaper were “substantially true” and considered that 12 of the 14 attacks attributed to him “had occurred”.

As a result of this ruling, the film production company Warner Bros removed the actor from the cast of the third installment of the franchise ‘fantastic animals’, written and produced by JK Rowling, author of the books of Harry Potter, which should be released in 2022.