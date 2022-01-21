Johnny Depp will be King Louis XV in new film from director Maïwenn

Until a few years ago, Johnny Depp was considered one of the best actors of his generation. Although his association with Tim Burton was a great benefit to him, it also meant a hindrance for some to see him as more than just an eccentric performer. The reality is that the actor has been working in the industry for decades and has participated in practically all kinds of films. The point is that the actor’s reputation is at its worst, but things could change now that his new leading role has been confirmed.

A few years ago, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in one of the most chaotic romances and divorces in Hollywood. The couple met while filming The Rum Diary and they quickly became engaged and married. Some time later, the Aquaman actress – 73% asked for a restriction against the actor for mistreatment and things got out of control. The public is divided between those who believe that Heard was a victim of abuse and that it is correct to cancel Depp, those who support Depp and consider that the actress was the real abuser, and those who believe that the two were toxic and a danger to their lives. Be that as it may, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean – 67%, who was once the highest-paid and most sought-after actor in the medium, has trouble finding work, as production companies signed him as a danger figure.

In part, this seems to be the reason that Johnny Depp is fighting in court against accusations of Amber Heard, Well, he does not have any type of support in his work at the moment, while she is in charge of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and continues to obtain interesting offers. While the dispute intensifies, the actor seems to have found an escape route in Europe, and will now be able to return to the big screen.

The Playlist compare this with what happened with Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, who were eventually rejected from Hollywood, but found a space in European productions to continue working. Everyone will take this news as they think best, but the actor’s fans will surely be very happy with the idea, since it is a historical role and a very interesting proposal.

According to the French media ICL (via The Playlist), the actor will play King Louis XV of France, also known as the Beloved. The director will be Maïwenn, better known as Amor Mío – 73%, starring Emmanuelle Bercot and Vincent Cassel. For now the film has no name and it is not known if the creator will also write the script or if she will work with someone else. The one that does confirm the news is that production is expected to start in July and obviously it will be filmed in France. A possible release date has also not been announced, but perhaps by then Depp’s legal issues will be clearer, so this title will not be buried as it happened with Minamata – 35%.

With the background of the director, it is possible that the production will do everything possible for the film to premiere at Cannes, since it is a festival that has already awarded it before and, usually, avoids the controversies of the creators and the talent to focus on the work as such. The mere fact of working a role of this type, in another context, would give Depp a boost for the awards season, but if the circumstances do not change, he will continue to be exiled from Hollywood. The actor’s fans are very loyal and insistent, which has led to the rejection of Mads Mikkelsen in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, as well as the alleged boycott they want to carry out against the film.

Louis XV has been little represented in the cinema, usually in films focused on Marie Antoinette, such as Sofia Coppola’s version. His figure keeps the attention of historians and experts due to the mysteries surrounding his sexuality, his marriage to Maria Leszczyńska and the perception of the people that changed over the years and laid the foundations for the French Revolution.

