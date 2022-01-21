Jimena Sánchez generates madness with a charming white dress

Mexico.- When you think that Jimena Sanchez I could not do better to share with his followers on social networks, he always finds a way to do it and now it was no exception and that is that the driver of Fox Sports She gave something to talk about when modeling an outfit rarely seen on her but that raised spirits among her millions of fans who did not stop praising her because it was love at first sight. The outfit was a White dress very long but just the right measure that made more than one head fly.

It was through his Instagram where Jimena Sánchez made it clear that in addition to great charisma and professionalism, she manages one of the most enviable physicists on social networks. The outfit mainly highlighted her curves, which she has achieved through effort and a lot of exercise, without neglecting good nutrition. What was most evident were the dimensions of certain areas that received somewhat excessive praise.

Although in terms of numbers and acceptance it went very well because almost 200 thousand people left their reaction plus others who commented, mostly men who have been fans of Jimena Sánchez for a long time and who have seen her grow in the networks as on television. But there was also something that very surely for the influencer It was not very helpful and less than pleasant and the comments were very, very high in tone, not for nothing did he keep his right to respond to avoid making the situation bigger.

Read more: Sun bath! Sommer Ray has a hot tanning session (Photo)

Curiously, although there are still those people in Jimena Sánchez’s profile, they are less now, now her community has been restructured by seeing her with the formation of a family with her husband and with the great work she has managed to do on Fox Sports, it is just as it has made the mentality of its fans change little by little, although some things can be found out of place.

The Mexican model takes the cake with extraordinary postcards | Photo: Instagram Jimena Sánchez

Jimena Sánchez has been characterized by always having a good angle to share, that has been part of her life in the media and much of her fame has been for it, but over time she has taken a turn and has become a dominant of some sports issues so now her opinion has much more weight than before especially in Baseball, NFL, WWE where she is a brand new driver on his channel on related topics.

Read more: Patty López de la Cerda already feels the weekend that she escaped to the beach to enjoy it

Even so, the attractive part and all the great content on her social networks continues to be admired by her loyal fans who have not stopped supporting her in each of the projects she has started, perhaps some with less relevance than others, but the support has always condition.