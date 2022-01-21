Jennifer Lopez would replace Ariana Grande in the new season of “The Voice”

Jennifer Lopez is already found in talks with the creators of “The Voice” so it is presumed could be the judge who replaces Ariana Grande.

And it is that the participation of the “Bronx Diva” in the famous television program, which occurred on December 14, left everyone delighted who have started talks with her, according to the portal OKAY! Magazine.

“Everyone was excited when Jennifer Lopez was on the show. There have been many big stars performing on The Voice, but there was something different about Jennifer’s visit.“said a source.

“Everyone the top executives and producers were on set that day and after he finished filming there were a lot of closed-door meetings to try to convince her to join the show full time,” the insider added to Radar.

Producers of “The Voice” assure that JLo will conquer the audience

The creators of The Voice are betting everything on the show, after NBC decided to only do one season per year of this reality show due to low numbers, despite the fact that they had the presence of Ariana Grande, the highest paid coach of the production.

“At the end of the day, Ariana Grande did not provide ratings…She Has More Social Media Followers Than All Other Stars Combined, But Her Fans Didn’t Tune In To Her. It is certain that he will not return, ”added the informant.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to Grande, Blake Shelton would be about to leave the program and take a break, so the show needs new faces and who else than Jennifer Lopez to win over the audience.

Shelton was one of the original coaches, along with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine., when the show started, in April 2011.

The producers of “The Voice” have tried to enlist artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd but have been unsuccessful.

Here you can see the fantastic presentation of Jennifer Lopez in “The Voice”