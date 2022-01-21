Jennifer Lopez surprises with luxurious necklace with the name of Ben Affleck | shows

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are more in love than ever and they don’t stop showing it on social networks. In a recent Instagram post, the “Bronx Diva” shared two photos in which her fans noticed a peculiar golden detail among her accessories.

In the images, the artist shows off her abs with a sexy outfit: a leather jacket and a white skirt. Jlo used the post to ask her followers if they preferred the look with or without a jacket, to which they reacted with fire emojis.

Jennifer López shared a sensual photo with romantic detail. Image: Instagram

Although Jennifer López was the protagonist of the post and wore several chains around her neck, the gold necklace with the initials of her current partner did not go unnoticed and stole the eyes of Internet users.

The necklace with the name “BEN” was part of the gift that the actor gave the singer for his 52nd birthday, in July of last year.

Lopez has worn the lavish necklace before. The first time he was seen with this was during a walk through the streets of Monaco. However, in this way he showed that the chain has become one of his favorite accessories.

Hollywood’s darlings

Since they decided to resume their romance after 15 years of separation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood.

Although they have not publicly made the relationship official, they have been seen together on several occasions and they seem to be happier than ever.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together after 10 years of separation. Photo: People

open the doors of your house

Jennifer López organized a “pajama party” at her home and received more than 188 million followers to celebrate Christmas.

The singer shared this moment on her social networks, where she is seen enjoying herself in the company of the women of her closest family to her and without the company of her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.