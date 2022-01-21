Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could get engaged this year

In December of last year Ben Affleck gave an interview to Howard Stern where he said he felt trapped in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and also talked about what contributed to the breakup of her engagement to Jennifer Lopez in 2004; So some rumors arose that JLo she had been annoyed with him.

However, it seems that it is not true, as a source close to them told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that the couple is going through a formidable moment, “Jen and Ben are doing very well. Ben’s interview with Howard Stern R.He really didn’t put too much strain on their relationship. They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can be misunderstood.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ in New York Getty Images

The insider continued, “They are madly in love and Jennifer is totally supportive of Ben, so she wanted to make her support and position known publicly. Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and get along well too, so things are good on that front. His friends think they will eventually get engaged and it’s just a matter of time.”

During that interview with Howard Stern, the actor spoke about his alcoholism when he was married to Garner, “Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?

“And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution. We had a marriage that didn’t work out. This happens. She is someone I love and respect, but should not be married to any longer,” Affleck said.

A few days later, Jennifer Lopez was asked by ‘People’ if she had really been upset by her partner’s words, to which she replied, “This story just isn’t true. It’s not how I feel. I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, co-father and person.”

A sign that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is strengthening is that the singer recently shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she wears a necklace with Ben’s name on it.

In a video where he discussed his goals for 2022, he also made a reference to Affleck, “I want to be really aware of what I want my life to be. Knowing that my thoughts create my life and keep them really positive so that I can grow and be the best version of myself this year. Better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally to be the best mother, the best partner, the best friend, the daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be.

