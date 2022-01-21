Jennifer Aniston’s facialist swears by this brightening serum

ads

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may be compensated for some links to products and services.

While we’re still debating whether Ross and Rachel were on a break on Friends, we have absolutely no doubts about the success of Jennifer AnistonThe skincare routine of . The award-winning actress shines on and off screen with the most radiant brilliance. So what’s the morning show? The star’s beauty secret? If anyone has the answer, it’s Aniston’s facialist. Melanie Simon. The celebrity beautician revealed some of her must-have products for whoever wears last year, and we took notice.

Simon recommended his own vitamin C serum to brighten the skin. “I have to wait until all the previous steps have set and are dry to the touch before applying this one,” he said. “My vitamin C serum is very active and very stable, but its Achilles heel is water. Serum C continues after Serum Elastine Pure (step 2) has been fully absorbed. Serum C is applied and allowed to set for approximately 10 minutes or until dry to the touch, then Serum Matriciel is applied.”

Before this product was available to the public, Simon applied Vitamin C Serum to his clients with remarkable results. According to Simon’s website, “Pores tightened, fine lines disappeared, redness diminished, skin tone brightened, and glow was surreal. Customers began asking to take home this magic in a bottle.” And so the Serum C Face Serum was born. Now you can buy this powerful potion from Nordstrom!

Look!

Get Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C Facial Serum at Nordstrom!

Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C is a world-class skincare treasure. As Simon says (see what we did there?), “It will literally create a glaze on your skin and reflect light.” Safe for all skin types, this clear liquid is formulated with powerful properties that pack a punch. The star ingredient, vitamin C, increases collagen levels, brightens the skin and repairs the effects of UV exposure. And unlike most vitamin C products, this face serum won’t break down on exposure to light and air.

Look!

Get Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C Facial Serum at Nordstrom!

Simon recommends leaving Serum C on for 10 minutes and applying only once a day. Before using the serum, wash and dry your face. Then apply five to 10 drops of Serum C to cover your face and neck, avoiding the eyes. You really have to see it to believe it! Try this Nordstrom Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C facial serum today.

Look! Get Melanie Simon Skincare Serum C Facial Serum at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Store all other skin care products at Nordstrom here!