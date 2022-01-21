Jennifer Aniston showed her natural hair on Instagram and now we know she’s not straight | Famous
Jennifer Anistonfrom 52 years, He has positioned himself as one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood, because with his various projects and undoubted charisma he has conquered the hearts of his followers.
The also producer, who has participated in programs such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Friends’ and ‘The Good Girl’, opened her Instagram account in 2019, where everyone who can share details of her day to day.
Aniston champions natural beauty
On more than one occasion, the protagonist of ‘Just Go With It’ has joined the list of celebrities who defend beauty without filters and on her social profile she has appeared natural and without a drop of makeup.
Proof of the above is a publication from 2020, in which the actress invites her fans to use face masks to prevent COVID-19 and where she shows her face without cosmetics.
What is Jennifer Aniston’s hair like?
Undoubtedly, one of Jennifer Aniston’s characteristic features is her hair, which she shows, most of the time, straight and in layers. However, this is not the natural hairstyle of the actress.
On her Instagram account, where she has more than 34 million followers, the protagonist of “Friends” captivated her fans by showing off her hair. In a couple of ‘selfies’, which she published in January 2022, Aniston can be seen with wet, wavy hair arranged on one side of her face.
The ‘post’, which gathers more than 3 million ‘likes’, was soon filled with compliments from his followers; “beautiful”, “queen”, “amazing” and “You are the most beautiful woman” are some of the messages that are read at the bottom of the photos.
“I like what I like”: Jennifer Aniston is happy with her hair
In an interview for ‘Vogue’, Jennifer confessed that she is more than comfortable with her hair and the style that has characterized her for years, because when she combs it differently, she usually doesn’t like it.
“I like Californian blonde highlights. It’s cozy, it makes me feel better. (…) I have very wavy hair, so it creates a challenge when I style it, but when it is long it can go wavy, natural or straight and it will behave as it should, ”she pointed out. What style do you like the most?