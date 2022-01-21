Jennifer Aniston explains how to have spectacular skin

Jennifer Aniston was one of the first Hollywood stars to obtain millionaire agreements with different brands. It also became the most desired by thousands of companies around the world. While most celebrities lent their image to any kind of product (such as alcohol), she preferred to keep a healthy image. So, when we found out what her tips for spectacular skin are, we corroborate that everything she said is worth gold. Keep reading to know more.

As he stated in a recent interview with ‘Vogue’, he doesn’t like being part of any project without being fully aware that the product is good. For her it is very important that the brands she works with are part of her daily life. And it is that, quoting his words: “I want to be very careful with the language I use when talking about aging.” As a woman who is already over 50 years old, she knows exactly how to deal with aging. But above all, he refuses to stop dominating cameras in this industry. HSo far, it has done perfectly. Your skin looks radiant and it’s all due to your care.

Jennifer Aniston’s tips for skin of 10

In an interview with ‘Los Angeles Times’, Jennifer told what those tricks are that keep her complexion impeccable.

Use products that take care of the microorganisms on the skin. Choose quality cosmetics that contain probiotics and maintain the health of bacteria and other ecological communities on your skin.

Marry facials. Aniston goes to different professionals to get great results. Choose to use technology to your advantage. Some of these treatments are the following: intense pulsed light, peelings, photo rejuvenation and more.

Get the right moisturizer and sunscreen for you. For the actress, skin care with creams has been essential, since her mother passed it on to her from an early age. For her it is not negotiable, using her creams is essential (even when she does not leave the house).

Stay away from trends. Brad Pitt’s ex doesn’t approve of the risqué and bizarre beauty hacks that have begun to emerge. Think that the skin is very delicate to risk it like this.

No more sugar and fast food. This celebrity ensures that consuming bad foods has an immediate impact on the health of the face. He totally avoids them.

Eating well is a priority. He recommends consuming avocado, asparagus, olive oil and ginger. There are many recipes from these ingredients that you will love.

Practice an exercise that motivates you. You don’t necessarily have to join a gym. Actually, you can try activities that you like and are effective, like Zumba. For his part, he is doing very well with boxing, because it is something he enjoys doing.

Technological debugging. Every day, the eternal star of Friends puts aside the cell phone for a few hours. It’s his way of avoiding stress.

Against all odds, meditate. At the beginning of the day and before going to bed (if possible), she does meditations. In this way he faces the future with enthusiasm and releases tensions.

Nobody can say that Jennifer Aniston is not right in what she recommends. Not only do you have to look at her to discover that age is slowly advancing on her, she also radiates a very positive energy.