“I’ve never said it out loud”

Will Smith He is at a very important moment in his life after a few months where he has opened up more than ever as a result of his memories.

In addition, he is also at the top of his career thanks to the acceptance (and expectation) that he is generating ‘Williams method‘, his new movie where he gives life to the father of the legendary tennis players Venus and Serena.

However, before finding this film, Will spent years thinking that he could never achieve something like this, and has confessed to Entertainment Tonight.

“You always hear the cliché of, ‘Oh, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried,’ but it’s one of those movies that really covers a broad spectrum of emotion and ideas, and that is something quite unique“says Smith.

Furthermore, the actor has honestly revealed his greater insecurity: “In my mind I secretly felt that I would never nothing better than ‘The pursuit of happiness’, and I had never said it out loud, but I felt that i would never get do anything better, and then ‘The Williams Way’ came along.”

“Is is special, it still is, and you know the funniest thing, because when you make a film then there is a period in which you walk away from it, while they are editing and editing it and everything, you walk away”, he proudly reflects on his new film.

“So by the time the film opens, you’ve potentially done one or two more things, and you’ve turned the page in your mind. And when the audience sees it, it’s almost like you can see it again.” for the first time with them. And I I was absolutely stunned with what Ray [Green] could do so delicately with this tape.







This is ‘The Williams method’

The film, which premieres this Friday in Spanish cinemas, tells the story of Richard Williams, a discouraged father who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing sport forever of tennis.

Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons. The film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering faith as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

sure you are interested

Will Smith talks about his “unbridled sexual relations” after being unfaithful: “I retched and vomited”