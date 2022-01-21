It seems like it! How long will Robert Pattinson’s The Batman last?

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Several years have passed since Christian Bale’s Batman, some less than Ben Affleck’s and now we are about to start what could be the stage of the Dark Knight played by Robert Pattinson. There is little left for that to happen, because this highly anticipated film will be released on March 4, which has given something to talk about in its previews due to some different perspectives that could be seen from the peculiar hero of Gotham City and the best thing is that this could be appreciated in a better way thanks to the duration it will have.

batman it will last almost 3 hours

A few weeks before the premiere of batman Finally, the duration that it will have was revealed, so prepare your times because the story will take place over almost 3 hours. According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, batman It will have a duration of 2 hours and 47 minutes, this from the beginning and until the end without counting the credits. This figure places the film as the longest in the history of Batman in the cinema and immediately becomes the third longest superhero film, only surpassed by the 3 hours and 1 minute that it lasts Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and the 4 hours and 2 minutes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

batman by Robert Pattinson will address the beginning of the Dark Knight in his fight against crime in Gotham City, so we will see the young version of Bruce Wayne. In this story, everything will unfold around the criminal operations of The Riddler and the Penguin, which are connected in some way to the same family as Bruce Wayne, so he will face one of his first dilemmas when he learns about the structure of corruption that exists. in Gotham City and the relationship with the crime that took his parents away from him.

