Iron Man could return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Robert Downey Jr. could be back as Iron Man in the new tape ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, which will be released in 2022.

Taika Waititithe actor who will give life to Korgin the movie where Chris Hemsworth interprets Thorsupposedly showed a part of the script of the film in an Instagram live.

According to what is read, between the lines that appear with little clarity, because it is a screenshotshared by the user @PhaseZeroCB on Twitter, the actor showed when Thor and Iron Man meet again.

“But how? I watched you die,” says Hemsworth’s character to Downey’s, to which Downey replies: “Science. Thanos is at it again.” The tweet was shared thousands of times and various international media echoed the alleged dialogue between the characters.

The information, which has not been confirmed by any representative or actor of Marvelhas given hope to the fans of Robert Downey Jr.

Tony Stark in 2008 he was the first protagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and became one of the Superheros most loved by viewers. The movie ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ was the great farewell of the character of Hombre de Hierro.

The new movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ which has as its protagonist ThorAccording to the calendar Marvel for this 2022, it will be released in the middle of the year.