iOS 14 won’t get updates forever, Apple wants you to update to iOS 15

Although iOS 14 continued to receive security updates, Apple assures that this will not be the case forever.

Despite being one of the most complete versions of the operating system, iOS 15 has had a much slower adoption rate than any other version of iOS in history. This could be due in part to the fact that those in Cupertino promised users that iOS 14 would continue to maintain constant security updates. Now, however, Apple has come out to clarify that these updates will not last forever.

Of course, when Apple decided to announce that iOS 14 would continue to receive security updates, the company made no mention that this would be a temporary measure. At the time, Apple’s words ensured the following: “You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released to get the latest features and the most comprehensive set of security updates. Or stay with iOS 14 and continue to receive important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version“.

Now, Apple has left iOS 14 users with no choice but to upgrade, since the last security patch was released in October of last year and since then the last version of Apple’s mobile operating system has not seen any changes in its code. Of course, Apple is within the right to carry out this type of movement, and not only because all devices compatible with iOS 14 are also compatible with iOS 15, but also because iOS 14 is already a version of the past that has been left without medium.

So far, only 72 percent of iPhone devices released in the last four years have downloaded iOS 15. The number is even lower for older versions, of course, but it is still quite improvable. Some reports claim that the iPhone battery lasts longer in iOS 15 than in iOS 14, so it is yet another reason to jump to the latest version on your mobile.

