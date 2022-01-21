Investors dump favorite stocks in pandemic: Netflix falls 20%

Reuters.- Shares of Netflix, the market’s star during the pandemic, slumped this day adding to a widespread drop this week in the market value of other pandemic favorites as investors eyed a possible return to normal as more countries gradually relax restrictions due to Covid-19.

The sell-off in stocks, which began after Netflix and Peloton reported disappointing quarterly results, spread to the broader sector of favorite stocks during the lockdowns, as analysts estimated that The Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not pose the same economic obstacles as the first phase of the pandemic in 2020.

“This is a confirmation that the economy is gradually moving towards a kind of normalization,” Andrea Cicione, chief strategist at TS Lombard, said of the pandemic-favorite stock downside.

“What seems very interesting to us is that Omicron, due to its very high infectiousness, with very low mortality compared to previous waves such as the Delta variant, could actually be the first tangible sign that the pandemic is evolving in the direction we all hoped, that is, it would become a manageable endemic disease like the flu.”

Peloton shares lost nearly $2.5bn in value during the Asian session, about a quarter of its market capitalization, after the bikemaker’s chief executive said it is reviewing its workforce size and “tightening” it. production levels.

France will relax rules on working from home from early February and allow nightspots to reopen two weeks later. People should return to the office to benefit from in-person collaboration, Britain’s business minister said on Friday.

For its part, Netflix shares plunged almost 20% after forecasting that the growth of new subscribers in the first quarter would be lower half of analyst forecasts.

Shares fell 20% in pre-session trading to their lowest level in 21 months.

It may interest you: Invest in Mexican raspberry cultivation, make it possible with Agroberries Capital Group

Home deliveries, same case

Both companies were part of a group, along with others like Zoom and Docusign, whose shares soared in 2020, and in some cases also in 2021, as people around the world were forced to stay home in the face of the spread of coronavirus. .

However, thanks to the distribution of vaccines and the Omicron variant of Covid-19, it has caused fewer serious illnesses, life is returning to something close to normal in many countries, leaving companies like Netflix and Peloton struggling to keep sales numbers high.

According to data from S3 Partners, short sellers doubled their profits by betting against Peloton in 2021, which ranked third among the best performing US short bets.

“With the return to the office and the opening of travel, WFH-themed favorites are reflecting the growing reality that the world is slowly but surely moving toward a new normal,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

Direxion’s Work from Home exchange-traded fund (ETF) has fallen more than 9% in the first three weeks of the year, compared with a 6% drop in the broader US stock market. Blackrock’s Work and Life virtual multisector ETF has weakened more than 8% this year.

In Europe, the winners during the quarantines are also going through a losing streak, as easing fears related to Omicron add to the stress that rising bond yields are putting on growth and technology stocks.

UK online supermarket group Ocado, German food parcel delivery company HelloFresh and food delivery company Delivery Hero, who were the European champions during the lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic, have underperformed the STOXX 600 so far in 2022.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico