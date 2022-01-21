Insider points out that the purchase of studies does not end

Although not a single month has passed since 2022 began, the video game industry has moved quite a bit. In recent weeks, Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, acquired Zynga. A couple of days later, it was revealed that Microsoft bought ActivisionBlizzard for almost $70 billion dollars. But nevertheless, an insider assures that this is only the beginning.

Tom Henderson, a well-known insider, posted on Twitter the following message: “it seems that things are just beginning”, accompanied by the wide-eyed emoji, which is used as a way to hint at something important. This was issued moments after Activision Blizzard’s purchase. Thus, Players began to speculate about the next big buy we’ll see in the industry.

The insider did not reveal whether he was referring to a purchase by Microsoft, or another company in the industry. Remember that this practice is very common today. Although large acquisitions such as Activision Blizzard or Bethesda attract a lot of attention, since we are talking about third party studios with a great legacy, not forget that small and indie companies are constantly bought, this is what PlayStation did last year.

Although at the moment there is nothing official, Speculation indicates that Microsoft could already have its eyes on Ubisoft, EA or some other company of this level. On related topics, PlayStation has finally talked about buying Activision Blizzard. Similarly, these are the remaining companies in the industry and their prices.

Editor’s Note:

It is clear that the purchase of studios will not stop. Almost every company in the industry has the potential to acquire and be acquired, the question is: who has the wallet to do this? Although the obvious subtraction is Microsoft, someone else could surprise us in the future.

Via: comic book