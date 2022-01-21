In Tigres they did not trust me as Toluca did: Leo Fernández

Midtime Editorial

Leo Fernandez left Tigres this winter market after a year and a half at the club and returned to Toluca to begin to stand out from Day 1, which he attributed to the confidence they have in him in the Mexican team.

“In Toluca yes it was seen that from the first moment trusted one Y in tigers not so much and if he did not do something out of the ordinary, he was not taken into account and that led to him not having as many minutes, these are situations that occur and that leave learning and teachings to continue growing, ”he told TUDN.

“The comfort of feeling important (has made it different), when a player feels good, I don’t want to say that in tigers I felt bad, but in Toluca I feel a great affinity, the DT’s trust one and it goes through there, this has just started, it is a match that we had and won”.

The Mortar even so, he highlights what he has learned under the command of important Mexican soccer coaches, such as Ricardo Ferretti Y Michael Herrera in his time with the auriazules and now with Ignacio Ambriz in the Devils.

“Tuca (Ferretti) knows a lot about soccer Michael (Herrera) also and Nacho (Ambriz) what he likes soccer I love and that is what I rescue from them that I have left. Of tuka I learned a lot,” he added.