In his childhood, Keanu Reeves lived a paranormal episode that cost him a lot to forget

The life of Keanu Reeves It is a rosary of strong experiences, both emotionally and professionally. However, very recently he announced that during his childhood he also had to go through a harsh paranormal experience.

The actor of The Matrix related that when he was a child, while he was with his nanny, witnessed the appearance of a specter that both he and his nana perceived. Keanu Reeves I had a nomadic childhood due to moving.

Now he tells it gracefully, but at that moment the paranormal episode left him very scared.

Keanu Reeves that has a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame”, recently managed to impress his fans by telling this incredible paranormal story that he experienced firsthand.

The interpreter of Canadian nationality did not have an easy life since his mother was married several times and that made him wander around various places since he was a child. Although his grandparents, sisters and nannies took care of him. Reeves grew up in Toronto, Canada.

The actor is one of the most famous in Hollywood.

The paranormal experience that marked him happened when he was six years old: We were in a new apartment. We saw a gabardine jacket floating, no head, no legs, no body, just the gabardine, and then it disappeared.

According to him, they had just returned from Australia and at the time were living in New York, his nana was in the room and he was sitting with his eyes on the door. According to what he said, what scared him the most was the astonished face of his nanny.

In addition, he had a tragic history in love.

a magical future

Beyond the difficult childhood that he had to face, at present, Keanu Reeves is preparing to return to the big screen with a new edition of “Matrix”. Thus, he confirms that he is a gal, even at 57 years old and that it is never too late to learn.

For the new edition of Matrix he had to do a hard training.

What happens is that the actor had to return to kung fu and martial arts to be able to interpret the famous character in this new sample of talerno that promises action and fun.