ideal for organizing your menus

The electronic commerce from Jeff Bezos, amazon, offers daily thousands of offers on those products with the most trend or need. After past purchases of Christmasthere are many people who use the rebates to get what they need.

For people who like to cook or prefer to schedule their dishes before they get home, there are different types of kitchen robots with great functionalities that will prepare menus to lick your fingers.

It is for this reason that CECOTECa brand of household appliances, which offers an authentic discount of 32% at kitchen robot best seller these days. Its about Multifunction robot Mambo 10070 with more than 4,800 positive reviews and 4.5 out of 5 rating stars. Without a doubt a product with guarantees.

The price of theCECOTEC kitchen obot goes from €399 to €269.90 and with free shipping if you have a Prime account. There is also the possibility of financing it in 4 installments as reported in the product file on amazon.

Functionalities and characteristics of the CECOTEC Multifunction Kitchen Robot

Multi-function kitchen robot with 30 functions: chop, chop, blend, grind, sauté, grind, pulverize, grate, reheat, whisk, yogurt maker, assemble, emulsify, mix, cook, stir, steam cook, poach, confit, knead, cook at low temperature , boil, keep warm, ferment, SlowMambo, cook with precision degree by degree, cook in a bain-marie, slow cook, zero speed and has a turbo function.

High quality stainless steel jug suitable for quick and easy cleaning in the dishwasher. Its zero speed allows you to cook and fry without needing to set speed, as if it were a casserole or a frying pan. And, in addition, with the advantage of cooking without a lid. The innovative Sofrito function at a higher temperature when you want to use it to brown food, is achieved with the highest temperature and maximum power.

Enjoy of the App Mambo for Smartphone with unlimited step-by-step guided recipes, predefined modes for ease of use and DIY manual system. It incorporates a scale to weigh the food placed in the jar with great precision in order to work with exact amounts and obtain excellent results.

It includes a complete recipe book and access to the interactive social community and to all the new Cecotec weekly recipes.