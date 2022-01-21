iconic characters from the saga will come to the game

There are not many details about the collaboration yet, but we will have more news in the coming weeks.

Garena, the studio in charge of Free Fire, has just announced a new collaboration between the popular mobile battle royale and Assassin’s Creed, one of the most recognized franchises of the Ubisoft studio. Although there is still no trailer or details to know what is being prepared with this alliance, Garena promises that there will be content that will excite the community.

The collaboration will come to the game in MarchThis will be the first collaboration that the game will receive in 2022, and among the little that Garena revealed regarding this alliance with Ubisoft, we know that it will be a “unique experience”, and we will see several iconic characters of Assassin’s Creed in Free Fire. Outside of that information, we only have the promotional image to start forming theories.

We will see the collaboration until the month of March, but more details about it will come in the next weeks, This was confirmed by Garena. Meanwhile, the studio invites players to take a look at their social networks —Facebook, Instagram, YouTube— to stay up to date with all the news regarding collaboration.

This is not the first collaboration made by Free Fire. In fact, he’s already started to look like quite a tradition, being the alliance with the artist J Balvin one of the most recent that the players enjoyed. In it, the community had the opportunity to collect aspects limited edition, something that we will possibly see again with the Ubisoft saga.

