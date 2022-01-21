“I felt insulted.” The ‘Harry Potter’ actress who did not return to the saga after ‘The Sorcerer’s Stone’ – CINEMABLEND

He grew up with the Harry Potter books and movies and keeps coming back to the magical world of the young wizard every chance he gets.

The film franchise based on the novels written by JK Rowling became a huge success. However, one of her interpreters was not very happy with her brief stint with her.

Harry Potter It is one of the great movie franchises. The saga, made up of eight installments, added more than seven billion dollars Worldwide. In 2021 it will be 20 years since the premiere of the first installment The Philosopher’s Stone. This film, which marked the debut of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the leading trio Harry, hermione Y Ron; it was also the only appearance by one of the franchise’s actresses.

Do you remember the flight teacher Rolanda Hooch? Zoë Wanamaker was chosen to play this role, that of the teacher who taught Hogwarts students to fly on broomsticks. However, the interpreter did not have a good experience as part of the saga that adapted JK Rowling’s novels and that is why she did not return in later installments.

Zoë Wanamaker as Rolanda Hooch.



In 2001, The Telegraph published some statements by Wanamaker in which the actress described her time in the franchise as “terrible”.

Some actors signed a contract for three films, but the money was so little that I felt insulted and only signed for one. If they wanted me for a sequel, they’d have to raise their rates.

In addition to disagreeing with the salary, Wanamaker also lamented not receiving ‘royalties’ for the ‘merchandising’ of the saga. Nor for using his physical appearance for the video game of the film. Despite all this, in 2018 she returned as Rolanda Hooch, along with other actors from the franchise, for the video game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

The great absences in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’

Unlike Wanamaker, Richard Harris, who brought albus dumbledore in The Philosopher’s Stone Y The secret chamber before his death, he did seem to agree with the salary received. “They kept offering me the role. The more I turned it down, the more money they offered me”. Following Harris’s death in 2002, Michael Gambon played the Hogwarts headmaster in the remaining installments.

On January 1, it premiered on hbo max the special one Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, an event in which the actors and actresses of the franchise met to talk about their experience in the saga. Wanamaker was one of the special’s absences. In addition to his role being reduced to a few brief appearances in The Philosopher’s Stone, it seems unlikely that the actress would have agreed to return after her experience in the franchise.