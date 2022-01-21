Hugh Jackman points out his return as Wolverine (Wolverine) within the UCM

MADRID, July 6. (CultureLeisure) –

Hugh Jackman has blown up all the alarms of the followers of Marvel with two images that have sparked rumors about his return as Wolverine (Wolverine), the X-Men character he brought to life for almost 20 years, but now inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Have been two photographs published by Jackman himself those that have fueled the fire of the illusion of the marvelites followers that, after the Australian actor had announced -and ratified on several occasions- that Logan (2017) was his last film as the mutantNow they see a halo of hope.

It has been in his Instagram stories, where the actor published two images involving Marvel: the first is a poster fan-art designed by the famous Bosslogic in which the character’s golden claws appear, and the second, the one that has attracted the most attention, is a photograph of Jackman with Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel Studios.

and although these two images are very, very far from being confirmation that Jackman will return as Wolverine, It must be remembered that already at the time, before the premiere of Logan in 2017, the actor assured that if the X-Men were part of the UCM, he would continue to play the mutant. When he made that comment in 2017, it seemed unlikely that the X-Men would make it to the Marvel Universe since the rights to the saga were owned by Fox.. Now that, after the purchase of Fox by Disney, the mutants will sooner or later join the MCU, Jackman’s wish might come true.

A wish that, it must also be remembered, Disney has grabbed for, as reported, try to hire him on several occasions. The last one could have been in May of last year, when We Got This Covered assured that Marvel Studios had tempted Jackman again.

According to that information, The 52-year-old actor isn’t interested in playing Wolverine again full-time. But, and therein lay the great novelty of that report, Jackman did not rule out the idea of make a small cameo at some point, perhaps in the Multiverse or as an alternate version of the adamantium-clawed mutant in some movie or series.

Since joining Bryan Singer’s X-Men in 2000, Jackman has played Wolverine in a total of nine movies., including three solo films in a span of nearly 20 years that culminated in the character’s death in the acclaimed and twilight Logan, by James Mangold. A film that, as the actor himself has repeated on numerous occasions, is the perfect closure for the most charismatic of the X-Men.

In view of Jackman’s refusal to return as the MCU Wolverine, the most plausible option for Marvel Studios is choosing another actor to give life to adamantium claws mutant. A character to which names such as Keanu Reeves, Taron Egerton, Scott Eastwood, Daniel Radcliffe and even Henry Cavill.