HSBC closes branches due to covid-19

MEXICO CITY.

ANDhe HSBC Mexico bank has been forced to temporarily close branches in the country in which a case of covid-19 has been identified, the financial institution reported.

The purpose is to comply with the cleaning and disinfection protocols that allow them to resume services as soon as possible. These cleaning and sanitizing processes last around 24 hours.

Through SMS messages, only those customers whose accounts were referenced to a branch that had been affected are informed, to avoid unnecessary travel, if applicable, referring them to the available branches.

Until yesterday, 62 branches were in this situation of temporary closure throughout the national territory, 13 of which are installed in Mexico City.

The banking institution specified that “for HSBC Mexico, the health of its customers and employees is the most important thing.

In order to protect them from any contagion, those branches in which a possible covid case is identified, are temporarily closed to comply with the cleaning and disinfection protocols that allow us to resume service as soon as possible, so we invite you to consult branches available on our page www.hsbc.com.mx”.

