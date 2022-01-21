How Checo Pérez helped Alexander Albon to be a better driver at Williams

Alex Albon admitted that he will take the lessons of Checo Pérez to Williams (Photos: Instagram @alexander_albon23 / @schecoperez)

The 2022 Formula 1 season is closer and one of the movements that generates the greatest expectation in the lower part of the grid is that of Alex Alban, the pilot of Thai origin who will go on to the discipline of Williams Racing to return to compete in the highest category.

After a year as a test driver in Red Bull, the 25-year-old will return to prominence; however, he does so in a less demanding team for next year, since the historic team is undergoing a restructuring process, so it will be difficult for him to fight for the top positions.

Although Williams he does not expect to be able to compete for podiums, the Briton’s enthusiasm is total and for this he has been in charge of arriving with the best preparation, so in one of his last statements he accepted that last year in the company of Czech Perez Y Max Verstappen It was crucial for his professional growth.

Alex Albon and Checo Pérez competed for a place in Red Bull during the end of the 2020 season (Photo: EFE)

“I have gained a lot of experience and I have also seen a lot of how Checo and Max work, how they structure their team and communicate with their engineers”

Those were the first words of alexander albin after his arrival at the English team, as he offered an interview for Total Motorsport and assured that his last year in Red Bull was key to understanding the operation of the Formula 1 in general, since as a starting driver you only “concentrate on racing”.

Despite not having climbed much RB16B With which Max Verstappen became world champion, he made it clear that he learned from the two riders with whom he shared a team, because while Sergio Perez is an experienced pilot with more than 10 years of experience in the category, Max Verstappen It is one of the greatest promises to mark an era.

Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon will be the Williams Racing drivers in 2022 (Photo: Williams/Europa Press)

“The Red Bull guys know a lot about the car. You already know how to make a fast car. And I can take that to Williams. Next season I will be a more complete rider”

In this sense, the experience of the young Briton in Red Bull will be key to improving the performance of Williams in 2022, since the team’s goals last season were to finish in the top 10 and have a good race pace.

These statements about your experience and learning from Czech Perez They are complemented by different images in which they were seen with an excellent relationship, something that surprised fans the most, since the first contact between the two occurred in 2020, when they were fighting for a starting seat in the energy drink team.

In the 2020 season, Checo Pérez aboard Racing Point outscored Alexander Albon and won his place at Red Bull for the 2021 season (Photo: REUTERS/Ozan Kose)

The winner of that battle was Czech, who outpointed Albon aboard Racing Point and won him in different hand-to-hand battles on the track, which is why Christian Horner Y Red Bull They decided to opt for Guadalajara to compete in 2021 and make things difficult for Mercedes.

2020 concluded with Sergio in fourth place in the drivers’ world championship, two podiums and a victory included in the Sakhir GP, where he had to perform a spectacular maneuver to overcome the Red Bull from Albon and get closer to victory.

On the other hand, Alex Alban He finished in seventh place in the drivers’ championship after a very irregular season, where despite adding two podium finishes, he failed to meet the expectations of the Austrian team.

