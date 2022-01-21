HIGHLIGHTED HIS COMMITMENT: Xavi’s message for those who are busting Jordi Alba after the elimination of FC Barcelona

Jordi Alba failed in the three goals that FC Barcelona conceded against Athletic Club and, furthermore, he was the player with the most losses in the entire match. Despite this, Xavi Hernández, the DT of the Catalan club, chose not to point it out.

For Teacher, Not only his left side suffered the match. It was a whole team thing. And taking advantage of the moment, the world champion wanted to highlight the commitment of the 32-year-old player, who jumped onto the court with discomfort in his hamstrings.

Barça lost (elimination from the Copa del Rey included), not Jordi Alba.

XAVI TALKED ABOUT JORDI ALBA’S MATCH AGAINST ATHLETIC CLUB

“Jordi Alba, like the entire defense (had a bad time), with players like Nico Williams, Iñaki Williams, Raúl García, Sancet… We are talking about players who can generate a lot of danger. And the cons, the transitions. It wasn’t just Jordi, it was the team in general. I would not point out the figure of Jordi. He made an effort, he had discomfort in his hamstrings. His commitment is impeccable. We have lost the team, not Jordi Alba. We have all lost.”

Totally understandable that Xavi’s public speech is not a sentence. We assume that self-criticism will come internally, because Jordi’s has been very low for a long time.

The first goal of Athletic Club? Header that exposed FC Barcelona to the rival transition, and Nico Williams devoured it in the race. The second goal of Athletic Club? They win his back in the set piece play. The third goal of Athletic Club? He committed the penalty with an incredible hand. And there were 33 losses (the most in the entire game) and he completed 0 of the 6 centers he took.

One of the worst performances of his career.

Undefeated data. FC Barcelona this season: 11 wins, 9 draws and 9 losses.

Did you know…? FC Barcelona has already been left out of the Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup. Right now they only opt for the UEFA Europa League and La Liga, although in the domestic tournament they have a disadvantage of 17 points compared to the leader (Real Madrid).