Here is the most used location service in the world, surpassing Google Maps

Here and Google Maps. (photo: YouTube/Pocketnow)

The winner of an endless battle between the apps location seems to have been Google Maps. But there is another big contender who took the top spot: Here. According to analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the most used location services in 2021 are HERE Maps services.

Every time a person gets in his car and wants to go somewhere in his city and even outside of it, he opens a map application. Likewise, if one of your contacts sends you location by WhatsApp, you can also find out how to get there with one of these apps.

Each of these gestures involves requesting location data from the services that provide it, from their own applications or third-party apps, as well as from others. devices. These services are waging a global war to be preferred by users.

The podium is dominated by Here, and in second place Google Maps

While users are used to searching for applications on google play or app store and download them, companies like Google or here they go beyond providing gateways to their services in user applications.

These companies provide location data to other developers, maps to manufacturers of automobiles, join forces with companies to improve their product portfolio, and even have a public API to download information and adapt it to specific needs.

The location landscape and location services are in constant competition to seek to have the largest number of users; either directly (your apps and devices) or indirectly (accessed through your API in third party products). According to an analysis by Counterpoint Research, the competition in 2021 has increased significantly.

Classification of companies that offer map services. (photo: Counterpoint Research)

Based on Counterpoint usage estimates, considering the diversity of categories, the hottest location service platform in 2021 is Here.

The company, in addition to the mobile applications that also come as standard in a large number of vehicles, has surpassed Google Maps and also TomTom, the second and third location-based platforms, based on that order.

Counterpoint highlights the breadth of products from here and continued growth over the last 18 months.

Here app. (photo: GooglePlay)

For its part, Google Maps has maintained its hegemony in smart phones thanks to comes pre-installed on most phones Android, a key asset to the immense popularity of the platform.

tom tom, third on the list, specializes in services to automobile manufacturers, it also provides navigation and location coverage for other applications.

Still on the list of the most used localization platforms, it stands out Apple Maps: Its services rank fifteenth in the world.

Apple Maps 3D map update. (photo: ComputerHoy)

3 Little-Known Google Maps Features That Are More Useful Than You Thought

The tech giant constantly updates its map service in order to fix bugs and add some tools that aim to enrich the user experience; but nevertheless, some of these functions often go unnoticed by users.

– Send addresses between devices:

Google’s synchronization between devices connected to the same account is always one of the strengths of this technological giant, in the case of Google Maps, users will be able to send addresses or selected places between devices.

If you are on the PC, just select a location and click on the button Send to your phone; With this option, users will be able to select the device to which they want to send the location (this is if you have more than one device connected to the same account).

In addition, these locations may also be sent to the address of mail or to SMS of the default number.

Send directions on Google Maps. (photo: Xataka)

– Search restaurants by specific food type:

When searching for a restaurant, users can adjust their search to match the food requirements they have chosen, for this, restaurants must have configured this information.

To access this special search, users must click on the profile and go to the option settings, then click on Adjust preferences and finally Feeding.

In this menu, people can tell Google Maps if they are intolerant to gluten, or have other food preferences such as Halal, Kosher, vegan, among others. Thus, Google it will focus and show you only these types of options.

Search restaurants by type of food. (photo: AndroidHelp)

– Take the route with the least fuel consumption:

One of the best known functions of Google Maps allows you to calculate a route between two places, in addition to this, the application offers several alternative routes marked with the time and distance that they will spend.

Additionally, some of these route options will display a green leaf icon. This type of routes are chosen by the application, which estimates that with this option it will have less fuel expense (or watts).

Users will be able click on it to check exactly how much fuel will be saved.

Save gas with Google Maps. (photo: El Universal)

