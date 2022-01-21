Heidi Klum, the last celebrity to insure her body

Who has not thought about insuring their work tool if it is a part of their body, like Heidi Klum? They may be eccentricities of the celebrities. But they have their feet on the ground and know that, no matter how many stars they are performing their job function, the truth is that no one is exempt from suffering a mishap that makes them stop adding to their checking account.

The last to secure a part of her anatomy has been the German top Heidi Klum. A few days ago she attended as a guest The Ellen DeGeneres Show and there he confessed what his latest madness had been: securing his endless legs with which he has conquered the catwalks and magazines around the world. The curious thing is not that, but that the expert in charge of the policy saw something that altered the final price of the policy.

Heidi Klum has told on the Ellen DeGeneres show how much her legs are worth (@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum secures her body

That’s how he revealed it Heidi klum in the successful television space: «When I was young I fell, I had a glass in my hand and when I fell it broke and that is why I have a huge scar on my left knee». A detail of his anatomy that until then had gone unnoticed. “I usually put on so much self-tanner that it doesn’t show”, revealed between laughs.

Due to a scar on his left leg, the expert has insured each one with a different price (Gtres)

The result of the expert opinion? Heidi Klum has insured her envied limbs for a millionaire. Of course, each one for a price. It’s the thing about not being ‘perfect’. so finally his right leg has been insured for 1.2 million dollars and the left, due to the scar, for only one million.

Other famous secured legs

Before the German mannequin, other familiar faces also wanted to secure their legs. A widespread practice among the stars of the ball. David Beckham was one of the pioneers and, how could it be otherwise, Cristiano Ronaldo has followed in his footsteps. The Portuguese soccer player, considered one of the best in the world, insured his work tool for 144 million dollars (about 126 million euros).

As Beckham already did at the time, Cristiano Ronaldo also has his legs insured (Gtres)

There is no doubt that they are worth it. The different recognitions, as well as his track record, endorse it. And, furthermore, his immediate future is not exactly about hanging up his boots. The luso recognized a few days ago that intends to remain active until at least 42 years. It will be four or five years in which we will be able to continue enjoying his game and those golden legs.

It’s not the only one. Like him, and although neither soccer nor modeling is his thing, the singer Rihanna he also secured his legs. A decision he made 15 years ago after obtaining an award that applauded this part of the anatomy that he ended up insuring for a million dollars.

Although Rihanna makes a living singing, it has been her legs that have ensured (Gtres)

She herself told at the time that she lives “obsessed” with her legs. She is an artist of today and, in addition to her impressive voice, the Barbadian is one of the performers who gives it all on stage with choreographies worthy of a long standing ovation.

Secure the part where the back loses its chaste name

Everyone knows that the rearguard of Jennifer Lopez raises passions since the versatile singer rose to fame. Much has been speculated about the butt of the Bronx, even stating that, if it was secured, it would be worth a whopping five million dollars. This matter is one of the most widespread urban legends in Hollywood gossip.

One of the urban legends of Hollywood has been the fortune for which Jennifer Lopez would have insured her butt (Gtres)

It was not until 2016 when she herself denied having her ass insured. And he denied it in a very clever way during an interview, stating that he did not know if this was something that could be done: «I think that in the United States you cannot do something like that. Do you do it in case something happens to him? In case it goes missing or someone steals it?».

the star of the reality par excellence, kim kardashianHe insured his for $20 million. Achieved with the blow of the scalpel and the gym, the influencer You can sleep easy because, in case something happens to your bulky rear, you will receive a not insignificant amount.

The voluptuous rearguard of Kim Kardashian is one of the most sought after on the internet (Gtres)

He lives from his image, and the change he has experienced over the years that he has been breaking molds on television with the rest of his family is precisely evident. But she insists that everything is natural. Who can believe it? Natural or not, the truth is that her buttocks are one of the most sought after on the internet. They will have something.

The hands of ‘San Iker’

Undoubtedly one of the athletes who accumulates the most applause to his credit is Iker Casillas. During his sporting stage he defended the sticks as one of the best and, during his long stage as Real Madrid goalkeeper, he did not hesitate to secure his hands at 7.5 million euros.

Iker Casillas secured his hands in 2007 when he was still a member of Real Madrid (Gtres)

It was the year 2007 when ‘the hands of San Iker’ made sure of it. A policy that protected him both professionally and privately, 24 hours a day and anywhere in the worldAt least during that season. The man from Mostol recommended this practice to his colleagues as if it were an advisor: “Each person in his profession must have insurance and, in our case, an injury can come and truncate your career.”

The mouth of ‘America’s sweetheart’

If there is a captivating smile in the seventh art, that is the one of Julia Roberts. And if her classmates ensure voice, legs and even hair, she was not going to be less. She is one of the most recognized actresses in cinema, she embroiders every role she plays, but there is no one who denies that she has one of the most impressive smiles in the world.

Julia Roberts was the pioneer when it came to securing unthinkable body parts. (Gthree)

They say that the protagonist of beautiful woman She was one of the pioneers in shielding unimaginable parts of the body. A millionaire who signed with the insurance that turned her into ‘the $30 million smile’ -although the specified policy that is specifically his enviable teeth that is worth that money-.

According Vanity Fair, The document It includes coverage for any damage to your teeth as well as something as serious as cancer in this characteristic part of your anatomy. It will not be necessary to make the ball. That is why there are few times that she loses her smile.