He posed as Nicolas Cage and stole $13,000 from a woman on Facebook

American actor Nicolas Cage. EFE/Quique Garcia/File



A scammer posed as actor Nicolas Cage to trick a woman on Facebook and not only make her believe that she was talking to the real celebrity, but they had a love relationship, all to steal 10 thousand pounds sterling, about 13,656 dollars.

According to the Victim Support charity, the scammer told the victim he thought he was talking to Cage, that he was planning to visit the UK while urging her to keep their relationship “secret”. He also assured him that he needed the money for “tax reasons.”

The woman cheated about 13 thousand dollars to the scammer.

Lisa Mills, senior fraud manager at the charity, told Sky News the victim was vulnerable and that “couldn’t afford to lose” the money.

Police are not believed to have caught the scammer posing as Cage yet.

The facts are disclosed after they were reported almost 9,000 cases of so-called “romance fraud” in the UK last year, a 27 per cent increase from 2020, police figures show.

But the real number is feared to be much higher, as many victims feel embarrassed to speak out.

Mills also spoke about another person who was scammed by a scammer pretending to be Prison Break star Wentworth Miller.

“I think it’s hard to convey it to society in general: people just make fun of it and think ‘I wouldn’t be fooled by that,'” he told Sky News.

“It’s real, it’s happening and we have to support the people who have been through it. Unfortunately, it’s more common than people think.” added the human rights defender.

He warned potential victims that scammers posing as celebrities look through their followers to target their fans.

The woman believed she had a love affair with the famous actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“Now that dating websites and apps are doing everything they can to protect their users, scammers have to find alternative means. They can go through Facebook or Instagram, sending random requests in the hope that people will respond and they can start attracting victims to their website.”, he explained.

Another recent “romance scam” case in the UK saw a 50-year-old mother named Claire Spencer, who was swindled out of £500 (over $800) by someone who plunged her into debt for months.

The scammer used the fake name of Jack Miller, told her he was 45 years old, and made up a sad, heartbreaking story about being the single father of a 12-year-old boy named Henry, who he took care of after his wife died of cancer.

Virtual scams have skyrocketed in the UK with 9,000 cases reported in 2021. File photo. EFE / Oskar Burgos



They entered into a “romantic relationship” that the scammer used to manipulate his victim into sending him money. Supposedly Jack, who was a “hotel builder” he was stranded in Cambodia and couldn’t afford food because he lost his wallet.

“When I realized it was a romance scam, I wanted to throw up and felt humiliated. I wanted to cry but physically I couldn’t, I felt violated and ashamed. It took me about five weeks to smile again.”Claire told The Sun.

KEEP READING

“The master scam and the master of the scam”: Lilly Téllez’s acid comment towards Pavlovich and Delfina Gómez

Jéssica Cediel is not looking for a boyfriend for money: be careful with a “love” scam that circulates on the Internet

They arrest in England the “queen of the scam” of Hollywood