HBO Max romantic movies

Once again we will have to spend February 14 at home, that is why at Panda Ancha we have prepared a list for you with the best of romantic cinema that you can see with just one click. HBO Max has romantic comedies, stories of love and passion, a bit of drama and true works of art from renowned directors.

We tell you what are the best romantic movies available on HBO Max to laugh as a couple and enjoy romance together, also discover endearing titles for all tastes.

Top 10 romantic movies on HBO Max

emma

Beautiful, smart, and rich, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through wrong marriages, romantic missteps, and the challenges of growing up, all to finally realize the love that’s been there all along.

Bill Nighy and Anya Taylor-Joy star in this refreshing adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 comedy of the same name.

Words on Bathroom Walls

Diagnosed with mental illness during his senior year of high school, a resourceful and introspective teenager struggles to keep his condition a secret, all the while falling for a brilliant classmate who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his illness.

The Notebook

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star in this story of love lost and found again, two ordinary people made extraordinary by the strength, power and beauty of true love.

In 1940s South Carolina, factory worker Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and rich girl Allie (Rachel McAdams) are desperately in love. But his parents don’t approve. When Noah leaves to serve in World War II, it seems to mark the end of their love story. Meanwhile, Allie becomes involved with another man (James Marsden). But when Noah returns to their small town years later, at the height of Allie’s marriage, it soon becomes clear that their romance is far from over.

The Great Gatsby

Midwestern native Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) arrives in 1922 New York in search of the American dream. Nick, an aspiring writer, moves in next door to millionaire Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and across the bay from his cousin Daisy (Carey Mulligan) and her philandering husband, Tom (Joel Edgerton). Thus, Nick is drawn into the captivating world of the rich and, as he bears witness to their illusions and deceptions, he writes a story of impossible love, dreams and tragedy.

A star Is Born

Experienced musician Jackson Maine discovers – and falls in love with – struggling artist Ally. She has almost given up on her dream of making it as a singer until Jackson convinces her to step into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is unraveling, as Jackson fights a constant battle with his own inner demons.

little women

In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes a living as a writer, while her sister Amy studies painting in Paris. Amy has a chance encounter with Theodore, a childhood sweetheart who proposed to Jo, but was ultimately rejected. Her older sister, Meg, is married to a school teacher, while shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that brings the family back together.

Twilight

Always a bit of a misfit, high school student Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn’t expect life to change much when she moves from sunny Arizona to rainy Washington state. But when she meets Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), her handsome but mysterious partner whose eyes everything changes. Edward is a vampire whose family doesn’t drink blood, and Bella, far from being scared, strikes up a dangerous romance with her immortal soul mate.

elsa and fred

A crash on a Madrid street brings together Alfredo (Manuel Alexandre), a 78-year-old hypochondriac widower, and Elsa (China Zorrilla), who is close in age to Alfredo. The unlikely couple strike up a belated romance, with Elsa tempting the man she calls “Fred” into acts of daring like ordering an overpriced meal at a restaurant and not paying the bill. Alfredo, in turn, decides to make Elsa’s only great wish come true.

The Theory of Everything

In the 1960s, Cambridge University student and future physicist Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) falls in love with his colleague Jane Wilde (Felicity Jones).

At age 21, Hawking learns that he has motor neuron disease. Despite this, and with Jane by his side, he begins an ambitious study of time, of which he has very little left, according to his doctor. He and Jane defy terrifying odds and break new ground in the fields of medicine and science, accomplishing more than anyone could ever hope to imagine.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Socially awkward teenager Charlie (Logan Lerman) is a misfit, always watching life from the sidelines, until two charismatic students become his mentors. Free-spirited Sam (Emma Watson) and her stepbrother Patrick (Ezra Miller) help Charlie discover the joys of friendship, first love, music and more, while a teacher awakens Charlie’s dreams of becoming Writer. However, as his new friends prepare to leave for college, Charlie’s inner sadness threatens to destroy his new found confidence.

special mentions

White House

The chemistry between Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart is one of the reasons this 1942 film is a romantic classic.

During World War II, American expat Rick owns a nightclub in Morocco, where everyone from refugees to Nazi officers pass through. When Ilsa, his ex, shows up desperate for papers to save her and her husband from the Resistance, Rick finds himself embroiled in a dangerous plot that forces him to choose between his love and his cause.

Barry Lyndon

How does an Irish boy with no prospects become part of the 18th century English nobility? For Barry Lyndon (Ryan O’Neal) the answer is: any way he can! His rise to wealth and privilege is the central theme of filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s sumptuous version of William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel.

