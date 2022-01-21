Gerardo Arteaga returns to Tri 224 days later

Genk anticipated the national team and confirmed Arteaga’s call for World Cup qualifying after a long absence from the national team

Gerardo Arteaga return to the Mexican team, 224 days after he played his last match with the Tricolor, and after not being considered because he gave up going to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to “personal problems”. The call of the side advanced the Genk of Belgium, his team.

“Gerardo Arteaga return to the Mexico national team!”, advanced the Genk from Belgium, on their social networks.

Arteaga was considered for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after touring with the Tricolor by the United States and be concentrated under the orders of Jaime Lozano. Suddenly, the withdrawal of the player from the Genk, due to “personal problems”.



1 Related

That decision marginalized the side that was formed in Santos de la Mexican team. Regardless of his performance in Belgium, Arteaga ceased to appear in the calls for the Mexican team and returns for January’s FIFA date games, against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

The landscape for Gerardo Arteaga is more difficult, because Mexico seeks to recover the leadership of Concacaf, after being relegated to third place in the octagonal by Canada and the United States, in addition to the fact that the side is forced to convince Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, in the previous months of the World Cup.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

At Genk from Belgium, Arteaga He stands out for his effectiveness in the defensive zone and his ease in joining the attack, he is the second side with the most assists in his league. At Tricolor he is expected to maintain the level shown by his club, due to the problems he has had Mexico in the defensive zone.

His arrival occurs on a FIFA date that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino considers getting rid of some summoned, for the game in Panama, because they have a commitment to go to play the Club World Cup with Monterrey.

The last game that Arteaga disputed with Mexico It was June 13, 2021 and you must report to the Tricolor on January 23, 2022, to receive a new opportunity from Gerardo Martino.